Apple "Hurts Customers," Says Adobe CEO

Three and half minutes into this interview with star FOX Business reporter Shibani Joshi, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen begins talking about Apple’s decision to ban Adobe’s Flash from its iPhone, iPad, and iPods. He says “flash is synonymous with the Internet” and that Apple “hurts customers.” Watch:



video.foxbusiness.comDon’t miss: 99 iPad App Reviews

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.