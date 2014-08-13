Apple Dedicates A Section Of Its ITunes Store To Honour Robin Williams' Films And Comedy

Apple has set up a “Remembering Robin Williams” section in its iTunes Store to honour the late comedian and movie star.

The tribute includes a paragraph that reflects on Williams’ career in standup and award-winning films and also makes mention of his charitable work with Comic Relief USA, a charity that has raised over $US50 million to give assistance and health services to the homeless.

The page includes over 40 of Williams’ movies and comedy albums, and is divided into subsections such as “Essentials,” “Comedy,” “Drama,” and “More to Explore.”

According As MacRumors point out, Apple’s “Your Verse” iPad advertisements were actually inspired by Williams’ speech in “Dead Poets Society” where he said the famous line “What will your verse be?” That’s been an ongoing theme in iPad commercials lately.

You can watch the stirring iPad ad featuring narration from Robin Williams below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.