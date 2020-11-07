Apple's HomePod Mini is so popular that shipping dates are already being pushed back

Apple

Apple’s $US99 HomePod Mini is available to preorder beginning today.

Shipping dates are getting moved back as orders increase, with wait times of several weeks.

The space grey option is proving the most popular.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple on Friday opened preorders for the new HomePod Mini, announced in October, and the smart speaker is so popular that it’s already backordered in most places.

The follow-up to 2017’s HomePod will cost $US99 and was set to ship on Nov. 16, but shipping dates are already projected past that date, up to two months later, according to Apple Insider. In the US, the soonest a white HomePod Mini can be delivered is November 17, while the space grey version won’t arrive until November 23 at the earliest, according to Apple’s projected delivery dates.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Apple

Apple Insider found that the space grey HomePod Mini is by far more popular, with wait times up to four weeks in the UK, Canada, and France. In Germany, both colours are projected to take around seven weeks to arrive.



Read more: Apple’s announcement of its third virtual event in the last 3 months has completely changed the way companies unveil new products â€” possibly forever



The new HomePod Mini is smaller and rounder than the original, at only 3.3 inches tall, and comes in space grey and white. Apple is touting the speaker’s 360-degree sound and compatibility with more music services that its predecessor. It also has a new intercom feature that lets users send messages to other devices in the house.

Preorder the HomePod Mini here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.