Apple Just Revealed Its Holiday Gift Guide

Photo: Apple

Apple has launched its holiday gift guide ahead a little over a week before Black Friday.The gift guide is split into four sections: iPad gifts, Mac gifts, iPhone gifts, and iPod gifts. We first spotted news of the gift guide over at BGR.



Apple is expecting to have a killer holiday season with new products like the iPad mini, iPhone 5, Retina MacBook Pros, and more.

Apple and its investors are hoping to have a break out Q1, after the iPad-maker’s fourth quarter missed expectations.

You can check out the gift guide for yourself over at Apple’s site.

