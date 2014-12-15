Apple Just Released This Year's Sentimental Holiday Ad

Apple has a new ad for the holidays.

Like last year’s tearjerker, this year’s ad pulls on the heart-strings.

It shows a teenager girl discovering an old song recording her grandmother made. The girl then uses Apple’s mixing and recording software on her MacBook to create a new duet version of the song.

You can watch the sweet ad, called “The Song,” here (Note: You need to use Apple’s Safari browser).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.