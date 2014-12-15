Apple Just Released This Year's Sentimental Holiday Ad

Jillian D'Onfro
Apple Holiday AdApple

Apple has a new ad for the holidays. 

Like last year’s tearjerker, this year’s ad pulls on the heart-strings. 

It shows a teenager girl discovering an old song recording her grandmother made. The girl then uses Apple’s mixing and recording software on her MacBook to create a new duet version of the song. 

Holiday Ad Apple Apple

You can watch the sweet ad, called “The Song,” here (Note: You need to use Apple’s Safari browser).

