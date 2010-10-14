Apple Holding Mac Event In One Week

Photo: Engadget

Apple is holding a media event on October 20th, one week from today.Looks like it’s going to be all about the next version of OSX. As you can see from the invite on the right, there’s a hint at what the new OS could be named. (Lion.)



Apple has been entirely focused on its mobile operating system, iOS, lately. Guess it’s time for it to give some love back to the desktop.

We assume this means we won’t hear about a 7″ iPad, or a Verizon iPhone.

