Apple Not Holding iPhone 5 Event On September 7th

Update: Apple will not be holding an event on September 7, Jim Dalyrmple at The Loop reports.Original: Apple will hold a big media event on September 7th, according to Japanese site Kodawarsian via MacRumors.



We’re unfamiliar with Kodawarsian, but MacRumors says it’s been around since 2002 and has been accurate in the past.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Apple had an event to reveal the iPhone 5 on September 7th. It has often held September media events for iPods.

