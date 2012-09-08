Apple Blasts To A New All-Time High

The dust has settled after a big week of gadget launches, and Apple’s stock is at a new all-time high.
Investors didn’t see anything from Nokia, Motorola, or Amazon that worries them. They seem to believe Apple has a clear runway to dominate the holiday season once again.
Next week Apple has a big event where it expected to reveal the iPhone 5, new iPods, and new iMacs.
Photo: Yahoo! Finance
