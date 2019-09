Apple is on another rip today. The stock hit $614.91, a new all-time high, according to Google Finance.



Based on market cap, Apple ($572 billion) is bigger than Google ($212 billion) and Microsoft ($273 billion) combined by $87 billion.

Photo: Google Finance

