Apple Hits An All-Time High, Cruises Over $600 Billion In Market Cap

Investors are stoked about the Apple TV, the new iPhone, and the iPad mini.



Apple closed at $648.11, an all time high and near its highest point in the trading day. Its market cap is now $606 billion.

It’s an incredible run for Apple which was getting bashed just a few weeks ago after a lighter than expected earnings report.

Photo: Yahoo Finance screenshot

