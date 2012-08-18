Apple Hits An All-Time High, Cruises Over $600 Billion In Market Cap

Jay Yarow

Investors are stoked about the Apple TV, the new iPhone, and the iPad mini.

Apple closed at $648.11, an all time high and near its highest point in the trading day. Its market cap is now $606 billion.

It’s an incredible run for Apple which was getting bashed just a few weeks ago after a lighter than expected earnings report.

aapl

Photo: Yahoo Finance screenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apple sai-us