APPLE HITS $699

Apple started the morning hot, hitting $699.52, but it’s since fallen back a little bit.



Investors are buying in after Apple revealed iPhone 5 pre-orders topped 2 million on day one, which is twice the number of pre-orders it had last year for the iPhone 4S. AT&T also said it had its best ever pre-order for the iPhone 5.

We’ll keep an eye on Apple’s stock today to see if clears $700.

Photo: Screenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.