APPLE JUST BLASTED TO A NEW ALL-TIME HIGH

Apple’s stock hit a new record high shortly after the opening bell Friday.

The stock was trading above $US120. The previous high was about $US119.

Apple delivered record earnings Tuesday.

Last quarter, it sold 74.5 million iPhones and made $US18 billion in profit, the most profit any company has ever made in a single quarter.

Meanwhile, Apple’s biggest smartphone rival Samsung had a rough quarter. Profits were down 27%, mostly due to weak phone sales.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.