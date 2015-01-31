APPLE JUST BLASTED TO A NEW ALL-TIME HIGH

REUTERS/China DailyApple CEO Tim Cook.
Apple’s stock hit a new record high shortly after the opening bell Friday.
The stock was trading above $US120. The previous high was about $US119.
Apple delivered record earnings Tuesday.
Last quarter, it sold 74.5 million iPhones and made $US18 billion in profit, the most profit any company has ever made in a single quarter.
Meanwhile, Apple’s biggest smartphone rival Samsung had a rough quarter. Profits were down 27%, mostly due to weak phone sales.
