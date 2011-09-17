Is Apple About To Hire Another World Famous iPhone Hacker?

MuscleNerd’s hacker alias makes a bit of sense.

During a recent visit to San Francisco for Intel’s IDF Conference, prolific iPhone hacker MuscleNerd made a visit to Apple’s campus in neighbouring Cupertino.He tweeted a picture (below) of a visitor’s nametag Apple gave him, which says “MuscleNerd” instead of his real name (which we don’t know).



This is as preposterous as Agent Smith from The Matrix calling Neo by his hacker alias instead of by his real name.

Translation: Apple is interested in befriending and hiring another iPhone hacker.

This news comes just a few weeks after Apple offered an internship to Nicholas Allegra, a teenage iPhone hacking prodigy from suburban New York. Allegra said that he does not plan to continue his iPhone hacking.

Is Apple trying to scoop up another iPhone hacker ahead of the iOS 5 launch? Allegra was considered one of the best; he was often singlehandedly responsible for software that let the world “jailbreak” its iPhones.

We hear Apple pays pretty well, and is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

MuscleNerd too has been a large contributor to the iPhone jailbreaking scene, and he has over 230,000 Twitter followers.

Without Allegra and MuscleNerd, the elite community of iPhone hackers known as the iPhone Dev Team will be significantly crippled.

See below for an image of the famous Apple Store t-shirt and name tag MuscleNerd received.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: if you can’t beat em, hire em?

Photo: MuscleNerd via Twitter

