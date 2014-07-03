Apple Has A New Job Opening For An 'iCup Technician'

Alright folks, any baristas out there who dream of working for Apple?

Now is your chance.

Apple just posted a job opening for an iCup Technician, which was first spotted by Time. The job will be out of Apple’s Santa Clara Valley office.

“The Apple iCup Services is specially designed to provide a fresh brew coffee to all Apple employees within their department. The iCup staff is also available on call during business of operation,” the posting reads.

Prior experience with making coffee is required, and some computer skills are a plus.

Most likely, Apple is just trying to fill a position in its new cafe, but who knows, maybe an iCup smart device is on its way.

Here’s the full job description:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.