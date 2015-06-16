Apple is hiring human editors to run its Flipboard killer

Wikimedia Commons Get your news here!

Apple appears to be building a newsroom.

The iPhone maker has posted a new job listing that seeks human editors for Apple News, its new Flipboard-like app that will display stories from publications like Wired, The New York Times, and BuzzFeed.

Apple News will be included in iOS 9, the next version of the company’s mobile operating system, which was unveiled at an event for developers last week.

“The Apple News team is looking for passionate, knowledgeable editors to help identify and deliver the best in breaking national, global, and local news,” reads the listing, which was first spotted by 9to5Mac. “These editors will help News users find the best and most timely coverage of major news events, while also managing select categories based on their areas of professional expertise.”

Apple goes on to list an academic background in journalism as a job requirement, including at least five years of working in a newsroom and a “strong emphasis on mobile news delivery.”

Apple Apple News will ship with iOS 9 this fall.

Until today, it was unclear whether Apple would rely solely on software to determine what it shows to readers. The Apple News app has a “For You” section that automatically suggests more stories to read based on the user’s reading habits, and there’s an “Explore” tab that will presumably show content curated by Apple-employed editors.

Any publication, from an established magazine like TIME, or a one-person blog, can submit to be part of Apple News, but how Apple’s human editors will curate content remains to be seen. During the public demo of Apple News, Wired’s next cover issue was shown alongside Daring Fireball, the independent blog run by Apple-focused writer John Gruber.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.