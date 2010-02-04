Apple Hires Two New Mobile Advertising Executives

Apple is beefing up its mobile ad sales staff.



British website New Media Age, reports Apple has hired Theo Theodorou (pictured) from Hachette Filipacchi as head of mobile ad sales for its European, Middle Eastern, and Asian markets.

Theo formerly ran Microsoft’s mobile sales division for the same areas.

Apple also hired Todd Tran, formerly of Group M-owned mobile marketing company Joule, as general manager of European mobile ad operations.

