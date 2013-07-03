Apple Just Hired The CEO Of A Paris-Based Fashion House As A New VP Reporting Directly To Tim Cook

Apple just hired Paul Deneve, the CEO of Paris-based fashion house Yves Saint Laurent, as a new VP reporting directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Bloomberg was the first to break the news with an official statement from Apple announcing the hire.

Deneve will be working on “Special Projects,” according to Apple’s minimal description of his new job.

According to Deneve’s Wikipedia page, he used to work in Apple’s marketing department from 1990-1997.

Deneve will not be involved in Apple’s retail business even though Apple has been looking for a new retail boss since it fired John Browett last fall.

We’ve seen some speculation on Twitter and other blogs that Deneve could be used to consult Apple on wearable technology design. It’s been widely reported that Apple is working on a smartwatch that will connect to the iPhone and display information on your wrist. Most recently, Apple filed a trademark for “iWatch” in at least five different countries.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.