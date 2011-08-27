Apple Just Hired The Brilliant 19-Year-Old iPhone Hacker Behind JailbreakMe.com

Photo: via Forbes

Apple just hired Nicholas Allegra, the world-famous hacker known as “Comex” who created JailbreakMe.com, the easiest way to “jailbreak” your iPhone.Allegra posted on Twitter last night that he’s starting an internship at Apple in two weeks.



Apple is no stranger to hiring members of the iPhone hacker community, but they seem to have hit the jackpot this time.

Allegra is one of the most prolific and well known iPhone hackers.

JailbreakMe.com made the act of jailbreaking, which Apple hates, accessible to anyone who knows how to use the web browser on an iPhone.

While Allegra has received mostly encouraging responses on Twitter, it’s undoubtedly a huge blow to the iPhone hacking community at large.

More than 175,000 people follow his Twitter account, which is more than many A-list celebrities can claim.

In related news, in June Apple hired Peter Hajas, an iPhone hacker known for creating an elegant new notifications system for jailbroken iPhone.

If you can’t beat em, hire em?

