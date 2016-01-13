Apple is hiring medical experts

Apple is increasing its medical technology workforce, BuzzFeed News reports.

The company has been rapidly hiring new members, many with doctorates, to work on various projects within the company related to both medical hardware and software.

One position, according to BuzzFeed, requires a “good understanding of non-invasive sensors used to measure biological signals” which will be used to build “prototype hardware for physiological measurement applications.” Other positions refer to “physiological measurement devices.”

Apple is also advertising for a senior research and development technician, a biomedical research and development engineer, and a health studies project manager. All positions are full time and require lengthy experience in the field.

The Apple Watch, which launched in April 2015, has several medical features built-in, including the ability to measure heart rate and track steps.

Apple also built HealthKit into iOS, the software that runs on the iPhone. HealthKit works with the Apple Watch and other third-party fitness wearables, collecting the user’s medical information into one easy-to-access place.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told The Telegraph that the company wasn’t interested in submitting the Apple Watch for US government approval, but would consider submitting “something adjacent to the watch,” such as an app. “It would hold us back from innovating too much,” he said.

