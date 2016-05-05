Apple just hired the co-founder of Google's experimental projects division

Apple has hired robotics expert Yoky Matsuoka to work on the tech giant’s health projects, Fortune reported on Wednesday.

Matsuoka, a 2007 MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant winner, was one of the co-founders of Google X — Alphabet’s secretive moonshot division which handles experimental, bleeding-edge projects ranging from robotics to driverless cars. She then became head of technology at Nest, the smart home company that was then bought by Google for $3.2 billion.

Matsuoka was slated to leave Nest and join Twitter last year when she was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. Matsuoka never disclosed what illness she had, but wrote in a Medium post that the doctors had given her a “thumbs up” and she was taking time to be with her family.

The robotics expert will work under Apple COO Jeff Williams on initiatives like HealthKit, ResearchKit, and CareKit, according to Fortune. Matsuoka has posted her move to Apple on LinkedIn.

