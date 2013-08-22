Apple Poaches Exec From Levi's For A New High-Level Retail Job

Apple has poached away a senior executive from clothing company Levi Strauss to serve as director of sales in the U.S., Mark Gurman

9to5Mac first reported.

The exec’s name is Enrique Atienza and he’ll be in charge of retail operations on the west coast. However, Apple still doesn’t have a senior vice president in charge of all retail. That position has been left open since Apple let go John Browett last fall after less than a year on the job.

Gurman reports that Apple is still on the hunt for a new retail boss, and is looking to hire someone from outside the U.S.

