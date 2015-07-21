Apple has hired an auto manufacturing executive from Fiat Chrysler, raising more questions about its car ambitions

Brian Kersey/Getty Images A non-Apple car drives by the new Apple Store on October 21, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois.

Apple has hired Doug Betts, an auto manufacturing executive from Fiat Chrysler, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

There have been reports in recent months of Apple potentially getting into the auto industry with its own electric car, although the company hasn’t confirmed anything about it yet.

The hiring of Betts is likely to further stoke the speculation, especially since he’s an expert in auto manufacturing, not just sales.

Betts has spent almost 30 years in the auto industry, working at companies including Michelin, Toyota, and Fiat Chrysler most recently, according to his LinkedIn page.

The report cited Betts’ updated LinkedIn profile as proof of his move, in which he now changed his title to “Operations – Apple Inc.”

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update when we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.