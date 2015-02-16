Apple has hired one of Britain's best-known radio DJs

BBC Radio 1 presenter Zane Lowe, one of the most recognisable names (and voices) in British music, has been hired away from the radio station by Apple.

The Guardian reports that Lowe is going to move to the US and work on iTunes Radio at Apple.

Apple hasn’t done much with iTunes Radio, the online music streaming service that creates personalised radio stations, but the move to hire well-known DJs may signal that new developments could be on the way.

Lowe has been a large part of BBC Radio 1, working at the station for over 12 years. He is known for his high-profile interviews with musicians such as Jay-Z, Kanye West and Rick Ross.

