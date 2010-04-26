Why Did Apple Just Hire A Blogger?

Photo: IGN

Looking to get your iPhone or iPad game highlighted in Apple’s App Store? Matt Casamassina appears to be your man.Matt announced on his blog Apple hired him to be “global editorial games manager” for the App Store, which means he “will be leading the charge for games on the App Store, so whether you browse through iTunes, iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad, the games content you see will be handpicked and organised by me and my team. I couldn’t be happier.”



Matt was an editor at IGN, and is a well-known, respected, writer on all things Nintendo.

He seems to be a fairly regular blogger, so we’ll keep an eye on him and see how open he is about Apple’s inner-workings. Developers have complained of feeling in the dark about Apple’s decisions.

Fun little bit we’ve learned about Matt from reading his blog: He just bought an iPad this weekend to see if it can replace his laptop. Let’s see if institutional pressure from Apple forces him to only say nice things about it on his blog.

