Apple added only 6,000 people last year -- its slowest growth since 2009

Apple reported its first annual revenue decline since 2001 on Tuesday.

And because there was less money coming in, Apple hired fewer people last year.

Apple says it had 116,000 full-time employees in a filing with the SEC published on Wednesday. In 2015, Apple had 110,000.

That means Apple only hired 6000 full-time employees last year. In fact, last year Apple was the company’s slowest headcount growth since the depths of the recession in 2009, when it only had 24,300, up 2,300 employees from 2008.

These figures include Apple’s large retail operation. Apple doesn’t specify how many of its employees work in retail anymore, but the last time it reported these numbers in 2014, 46,200 of Apple’s 92,600 employees worked at an Apple Store.

Apple is clearly not hiring like it did in 2014 and 2015, when it added 12,300 and 17,400 employees, respectively.

Apple’s appetite for space has not slowed, though. Apple will complete its new corporate campus next year, and it added 3.8 million square feet of building space, and bought 826 acres of land.

