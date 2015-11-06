Apple hired a 'secret agent' who is an expert in digital licence plates for cars

Apple has hired an engineer who has extensive knowledge of digital licence plates, and it looks like he’s working on the company’s rumoured Apple Car.

Electrek reports that engineer Rónán Ó Braonáin has updated his LinkedIn profile to “Secret Agent” on “special projects” at Apple. Ó Braonáin was previously the director of engineering at Reviver, a company that builds digital licence plates.

A digital licence plate is totally different to a physical licence plate. It is, essentially, a screen that can be affixed to vehicles and updated with new information. That’s useful because it lets companies manage fleets of vehicles and include different information for each driver.

Apple has never officially announced that it is working on a car, but it’s looking increasingly obvious. The development of Apple’s car is reportedly called “Project Titan” and the company has hundreds of people working in that department. Recent hires by Apple point to the company developing an electric car.

