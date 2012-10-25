APPLE: Here's Why We're Charging $329 For The iPad Mini

Photo: AP

Apple’s decision to charge $329 for the iPad mini is a bit surprising since its rivals are charging $199 for comparable tablets.Phil Schiller, senior vice president of marketing, explained the price to Reuters:



“The iPad is far and away the most successful product in its category. The most affordable product we’ve made so far was $399 and people were choosing that over those devices … And now you can get a device that’s even more affordable at $329 in this great new form, and I think a lot of customers are going to be very excited about that.”

In other words, we were crushing Amazon and Google when we charged twice as much for our tablet — $400 versus $200. Imagine what we’re going to do to them when we’re charging even less?

