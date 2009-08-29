Apple: Here's All The Software That Doesn't Work With Our New Operating System

Any time a new operating system comes out, there are bound to be incompatibilities. So it’s no shocker that Apple has published a list of stuff that’s not compatible with its new Mac OS X Snow Leopard, which ships today.



This includes versions of Parallels Desktop, which lets you run Windows on a Mac; antivirus software from McAfee and Norton; AT&T Laptop Connect Card software; some drivers; and even some Apple software, such as old versions of Aperture and Keynote.

Here’s Apple’s list >

