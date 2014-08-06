More Evidence That Apple Could Be Working On Its First Wearable Device

Jivaldi An iWatch concept

It’s been widely reported that Apple will release its first wearable device, presumably the iWatch, in just a few months. A new Apple trademark published in Europe provides further evidence that this indeed may be the case.

Apple’s application for the term “HealthKit” in Europe, which was first spotted by 9to5Mac, covers an array of devices including watches, clocks, timepieces, and watch straps, among other things.

HealthKit is Apple’s new health and fitness hub that allows you to see your daily stats and monitor them over time. It will launch with iOS 8 in the fall, and was first unveiled at the company’s developer conference in June.

The U.S. filing for HealthKit, as 9to5Mac also notes, only covered computer and software when it was published at the end of July. But the European application, which was just published on Monday, covers a wide range of use cases.

Here are some of the goods and services covered by Apple’s European iWatch trademark:

Horological and chronometric instruments; watches; clocks; timepieces; chronographs for use as timepieces; chronometers; watchstraps; watch bands; cases for watches, clocks, and horological and chronometric instruments; parts for watches, clocks, and horological and chronometric instruments; jewelry.

The trademark application also covers health and medical use cases, too.

The application comes months after Apple extended its iWatch trademark to cover Class 14 — a category given to jewelry, clocks, and watches — in several regions including the United Kingdom and Mexico back in April. Apple has yet to file trademark applications in this class in the United States.

So what does this mean in regard to the iWatch? Since Apple wants its HealthKit brand protected in the jewelry, fitness, and medical fields, it could potentially mean that Apple plans to release a smartwatch or fitness band that would integrate with HealthKit. It’s all pure speculation at this point, but Apple is expected to take the wraps off its much-rumoured wearable in October.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.