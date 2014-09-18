Apple's HealthKit Is Broken Just Hours Before IOS 8 Is Expected To Arrive

Well, this isn’t good.

Just hours before it is expected to release its new iOS 8 mobile operating system, Apple is reportedly facing problems with HealthKit, according to MacRumors.

HealthKit is a service that will allow fitness apps to interact and feed information into Apple’s new Health app, which will track a user’s heart rate, calories burned, and other fitness-related metrics.

The issue is so severe that Apple has even pulled Healthkit-compatible apps from the App Store, according to Carrot developer Brian Mueller.

Well that’s a relief. Just got a call from Apple, there’s nothing wrong with CARROT Fit. HealthKit is just broken and isn’t ready to launch.

— Brian Mueller (@BrianMueller333) September 17, 2014

Sounds like HealthKit won’t be working at all this week. And there’s no ETA for when a bug fix will go live.

— Brian Mueller (@BrianMueller333) September 17, 2014

Apple is still expected to launch iOS 8 to the public in the next few hours, but there’s clearly some kinks that still need to be worked out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.