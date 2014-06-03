Apple Partners With Mayo Clinic On 'HealthKit,' A New Hub To Monitor Your Health

At WWDC today, Apple announced its latest innovation in health monitoring: HealthKit. It will be bundled with Apple’s new iOS 8.

It’s not an app, exactly. It’s more of a hub where you can monitor daily health stats, and see them over longer periods of time.

It’s not the first we’ve heard of Apple pushing into healthcare — rumours have been flying since earlier this year — but now we finally have a few concrete details on what the app will look like and how it will work.

HealthKit will talk to all of your fitness apps, including third-party apps, to keep track of your health monitoring in one place. It can also read your vitals, and notify your doctor if something is amiss.

The Mayo Clinic is among the several major hospitals and institutions that will work with Apple and support HealthKit.

Samsung just announced something similar last week, called SAMI. It will be interesting to see how the two services compare.

