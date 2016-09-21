One quote from Apple's newest hire reveals how the company could disrupt medicine

It’s no secret that Apple wants to break into the medical world. Even Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the company has “massive interest” in health.

The question is exactly how Apple’s gadget-focused business model can tackle the world of hospitals, doctors, and FDA regulation.

Dr. Mike Evans, a Toronto-based doctor who was recently hired by Apple, explained the digital health opportunity for tech companies in one quote to the CBC, and may have just laid out Apple’s medical playbook in the process (emphasis ours):

“What happens now is I see you. Let’s say you have high blood pressure. I prescribe you a pill for that. I see you two or three times a year,” he told the CBC. “In the future, I’ll prescribe you an app. One of our whiteboards will drop in and explain what high blood pressure is. The phone will be Bluetoothed to the cap of your pills. I’ll nudge you towards a low salt diet. All of these things will all happen in your phone. I see you two or three days a year. The phone sees you everyday.”

We won’t know for sure if this is Apple’s health play until the company officially announces it, but this quote from Evans is certainly an interesting possibility to think about.

