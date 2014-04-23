Here's How Apple Planned The Construction Of Its Huge, Environmentally Friendly Headquarters

ScreenshotA closeup of the model for Apple’s new headquarters
A new video detailing the planning and environmental considerations being put into Apple’s new Cupertino headquarters has leaked.
Apple’s plans for a second headquarters were approved in 2012 by Cupertino city council and development is already well underway.
Once complete (sometime in 2016), it will be an environmentally friendly building filled with green space. Let’s see how it came to be that way.
When first presented with plans for the building, this Cupertino councilman said 'the mothership has landed in Cupertino.'
Here's Norman Foster, the lead architect Steve Jobs hired with the aim of building 'the best office building in the world.'
...and also the landscape that Jobs grew up with. Foster said Jobs remembers it as 'the fruit bowl of America.'
David Muffly is a senior arborist at Apple and is overseeing all tree-related matters with the new headquarters.
And because the Californian weather is so desirable, natural ventilation in the building means it won't need heat or air conditioning for 75% of the year.
The new campus will also run entirely on renewable energy. It will employ one of the largest solar arrays in the world.
The design is so forward-thinking that Stefan Behling says the actual construction will use a number of building techniques that have never been used before.
(video provider='youtube' id='YBGx57T0IWM' size='xlarge' align='center')
