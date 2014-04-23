Here's How Apple Planned The Construction Of Its Huge, Environmentally Friendly Headquarters

Screenshot A closeup of the model for Apple’s new headquarters

A new video detailing the planning and environmental considerations being put into Apple’s new Cupertino headquarters has leaked.

Apple’s plans for a second headquarters were approved in 2012 by Cupertino city council and development is already well underway.

Once complete (sometime in 2016), it will be an environmentally friendly building filled with green space. Let’s see how it came to be that way.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.