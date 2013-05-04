8 Cool Things You Never Knew Your iPhone's Headphones Could Do

yada2222Apple’s standard white in-ear headphones (some call them earbuds) come with three buttons.
They look simple enough, but they allow for a wide variety of control over your iPhone or iPad.
Over at the Tekserve blog, they recently shared eight great tips on how to tap into some of its lesser-known abilities.
Fast forward by tapping the centre button twice and holding down on the second tap. Rewind by tapping three times and holding down the third tap.
Switch to a new incoming call by tapping the centre button once. You can end that new call by holding down the centre button for two seconds.
Inside of the default camera app, press the volume up button to take a picture. This doesn't work with other camera apps, such as Instagram.
If you're sporting an iPhone 4S of iPhone 5, tap and hold the centre button to activate Siri.
Double-tap the centre button to skip to the next song. (You can even triple-tap to go to the previous song.)
Press and hold the centre button for a couple seconds, then release it. You'll hear two beeps when the call's been disconnected.
