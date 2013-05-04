8 Cool Things You Never Knew Your iPhone's Headphones Could Do

yada2222Apple’s standard white in-ear headphones (some call them earbuds) come with three buttons.



They look simple enough, but they allow for a wide variety of control over your iPhone or iPad.

Over at the Tekserve blog, they recently shared eight great tips on how to tap into some of its lesser-known abilities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.