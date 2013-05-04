8 Cool Things You Never Knew Your iPhone's Headphones Could Do

Dylan Love

yada2222Apple’s standard white in-ear headphones (some call them earbuds) come with three buttons.

They look simple enough, but they allow for a wide variety of control over your iPhone or iPad.

Over at the Tekserve blog, they recently shared eight great tips on how to tap into some of its lesser-known abilities.

Play or pause a song or video

Tap the centre button once to pause, and once again to resume.

Fast forward or rewind through a song

Fast forward by tapping the centre button twice and holding down on the second tap. Rewind by tapping three times and holding down the third tap.

Switch between calls

Switch to a new incoming call by tapping the centre button once. You can end that new call by holding down the centre button for two seconds.

Take a picture

Inside of the default camera app, press the volume up button to take a picture. This doesn't work with other camera apps, such as Instagram.

Activate Siri

If you're sporting an iPhone 4S of iPhone 5, tap and hold the centre button to activate Siri.

Skip to the next song

Double-tap the centre button to skip to the next song. (You can even triple-tap to go to the previous song.)

Answer and end calls

Just tap the centre button once to answer and once to hang up.

Ignore incoming calls

Press and hold the centre button for a couple seconds, then release it. You'll hear two beeps when the call's been disconnected.

Interested in the Pebble?

Click here to see the coolest Pebble watch faces >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.