8 Cool Things You Never Knew Your iPhone's Headphones Could Do

Apple’s standard white in-ear headphones come with three simple buttons, but they allow for a wide variety of control over your iPhone or iPad.Over at the Tekserve blog, they share 8 great tips on how to make sure you’re getting the most out your headphones.
Fast forward by tapping the centre button twice and holding down on the second tap. Rewind by tapping three times and holding down the third tap.
Switch to a new incoming call by tapping the centre button once. You can end that new call by holding down the centre button for two seconds.
Inside of the default camera app, press the volume up button to take a picture. This doesn't work with other camera apps, such as Instagram.
Double-tap the centre button to skip to the next song. (You can even triple-tap to go to the previous song.)
Press and hold the centre button for a couple seconds, then release it. You'll hear two beeps when the call's been disconnected.
