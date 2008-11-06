Apple Headcount Grew 48% In Fiscal 2008 (AAPL)

While tech firms like Dell (DELL), HP (HPQ), Yahoo (YHOO), and Motorola (MOT) are cutting back, Apple increased its headcount 48% in fiscal 2008, climbing from 21,600 full time employees to 32,000. Temps and contractors increased from 2,100 to 3,100.



Since Apple opened 50 new stores in 2008 — probably staffing each with around 150 employees — we figure most of those new employees are retail workers, not highly paid engineers.

