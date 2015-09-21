Apple haters are flooding Google's app store with 1-star reviews for Apple's first Android app

To help make the switch from Android to iOS easier, Apple created its first Android app, “Move to iOS.”

The app was designed to quickly and easily transfer an Android user’s contacts, message history, photos, videos, email accounts, calendars, and web browser bookmarks over to their new iPhone when they switch. It’s the first Apple app to exist in the Google Play app store, and Android fans are flooding it with one-star reviews to voice their displeasure at Apple.

The influx of low ratings has caused the app’s rating to plunge to a 1.7 star average, with an astounding 24,813 reviewers giving the app a single-star rating.

“Apple sucks,” wrote a reviewer who gave the app a one-star rating. “Seriously, iPhones are slow and everything is still restricted. Don’t switch, it’s just a bad idea.”

“Do not install! Unless you want a lobotomy,” wrote another one-star reviewer. “Seriously? You think people want to move to a restricted ecosystem that won’t even allow you to try apps before you buy?? Google why did you allow them to put this app here? Oh that’s right you promote innovation and don’t charge for it or place restrictions on it…actually, I am surprised Apple isn’t charging $US20 for the app.”

Yet another unhappy reviewer compared moving from Android over to Apple’s iOS platform to be “like moving back with my parents,” writing that Apple’s closed ecosystem is like having your mum choose your clothes for you in the morning and being unable to stay up late and watch what you want on TV.

Most of the negative reviews appear to be coming from Android fans and Apple haters rather than people who have actually used the app. Reviewers that mention the actual experience appear to be satisfied, writing that the app “Does what it does” with “no issues.”

“People giving 1 star just because it is from a specific publisher does not count as a review,” wrote Naman Mittal, who gave the app five stars. “So the app does what it does and I didn’t find any bugs or issues with it whatsoever.”

You can check out Apple’s first Android app, Move to iOS, and its reviews over at the Google Play Store.

