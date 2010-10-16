Apple Hasn't Manufactured The White iPhone Because The Home Button colour Doesn't Match The Faceplate

Photo: Pocket lint

Apple’s HQ in California is “swimming” with white iPhones, but none have been released to the public because Apple can’t get the white home button to match the front faceplate of the phone, says Stuart Miles at Pocket Lint.Miles got that explanation from a stranger he spotted using a white iPhone at a press event in New York City. The stranger had a connection in Apple who hooked him up with the iPhone.



Of all the explanations possible for the delayed white iPhone, this makes the most sense. (Steve Jobs is something of a perfectionist/control freak.) No word on when the problem will be resolved.

Don’t Miss: What You’ll Get From Android 3.0

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.