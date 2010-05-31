Apple Has Sold Over 2 Million iPads

Photo: Associated Press

Apple announced this morning that it sold over 2 million iPads in less than two months.That puts it on track to beat even optimistic analyst estimates of 2.5 million iPads for the quarter.



It seems the only thing holding back iPad sales is Apple.

We’ve reported on iPads being sold out all over the U.S. This weekend we ordered an iPad case from Apple’s website and we were told it would not arrive until July 2.

In the release, Steve Jobs says, “We appreciate [customer’s] patience, and are working hard to build enough iPads for everyone.”

See Also: Crazy Huge iPad Lines From Around The World

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.