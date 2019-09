Steve Jobs just announced that Apple has already moved “well over 3 million” of its newest gadget, the iPhone 4.



The news comes out of the Antennagate press conference, currently underway. No real word on the main issue at hand yet; Steve decided to start with the good news.

Follow Dan Frommer’s live analysis of the conference here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.