Photo: gdgt

Steve Jobs announced Apple has sold 450,000 iPads through today.He also says 3.5 million iPad apps have been downloaded and 600,000 iBooks have been downloaded.



There are now 3,500 iPad applications in the App Store.

In total, Steve says the App Store has 185,000 apps. And there have been 4 billion downloads.

Don’t miss: The Seven Big Things Apple Just Added To The iPhone OS >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.