Apple Just Generated Almost $2 Billion In New Sales

Apple announced today that it has sold over 3 million iPads in just 80 days.
This shatters most analyst expectations for the iPad. Just last week Katy Huberty at Morgan Stanley forecasted 3 million iPads sold for the entire quarter. Apple beat that by a few weeks.
If we assume an average sales price of $650 for an iPad and accessories, then Apple just generated $1.95 billion in revenue.
See Also: 10 Ways Google Can Build A Better iPad
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.