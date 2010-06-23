Apple Just Generated Almost $2 Billion In New Sales

Apple announced today that it has sold over 3 million iPads in just 80 days.



This shatters most analyst expectations for the iPad. Just last week Katy Huberty at Morgan Stanley forecasted 3 million iPads sold for the entire quarter. Apple beat that by a few weeks.

If we assume an average sales price of $650 for an iPad and accessories, then Apple just generated $1.95 billion in revenue.

