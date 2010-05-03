Apple has sold over 1 million iPads after just one month on the market.



In a press release, CEO Steve Jobs says, “One million iPads in 28 days — that’s less than half of the 74 days it took to achieve this milestone with iPhone,” adding, “Demand continues to exceed supply.”

Apple also announced iPad users have downloaded 12 million apps and 1.5 million ebooks.

Earlier this morning Apple analyst Gene Munster estimated Apple sold 300,000 iPad 3Gs over the weekend. Doing the maths, it appears he thinks Apple has sold 1.3 million iPads.

Gene’s early estimates called for Apple to sell 1.3 million iPads by the end of June. From that perspective, Apple is handily beating expectations, as usual.

