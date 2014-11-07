Apple Has Shut Down The 'WireLurker' Malware Attacking IPads And IPhones

Apple has confirmed to Business Insider that the “WireLurker” malware affecting iOS devices has been neutralized.

“We are aware of malicious software available from a download site aimed at users in China, and we’ve blocked the identified apps to prevent them from launching. As always, we recommend that users download and install software from trusted sources,” said an Apple spokesperson.

WireLurker was installing malicious apps on iOS devices. Once directly connected to a Mac, WireLurker could begin installing malicious apps there as well, giving the malware its name.

As Apple noted, WireLurker emanated from a Chinese third-party app store. Western users appear to have escaped the bug.

The malware was discovered by cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.