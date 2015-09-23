A hidden feature in the new iPhone is going to make it a lot easier to copy and paste text

Matthew Panzarino 3D Touch will make it a lot easier to highlight text.

Apple has revolutionised highlighting text.

In a video posted to Twitter by

TechCrunch’s Matthew Panzarino, we see an entirely new way to the latest iPhone 6s can select text for cutting or copying.

As the video shows, pressing lightly on on your iPhone’s display gives you a live cursor, which you can move back and forth by sliding your finger left or right across the screen. To highlight text, you just have to press a bit harder.

This new way of interacting with your phone is thanks to 3D Touch, a new feature that comes on the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus.

The newest iPhones have displays that have 96 sensors built into them that measure how hard someone presses on the screen.

Watch the video to see it in action:

3D Touch on new iPhones: Push to activate touchpad, move your cursor and select text. World changed. Via @BenBajarin pic.twitter.com/l0oSJ0rHW8

— Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) September 22, 2015

