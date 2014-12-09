Finally! Brooklyn Is Getting Its Own Apple Store

Apple is finally coming to Brooklyn.

Steve Cuozzo at the New York Post reports Apple will open a store in Williamsburg in the first half of 2015. It will be at 247 Bedford Ave., which is 3rd St. and Bedford Ave.

“The two-story brick structure, a few blocks from the Bedford Avenue L station, is getting a whole new look, featuring dramatic, arched windows, to be completed in April 2015,” says Cuozzo.

Apple has long been rumoured to be coming to Brooklyn, but this time it seems like it’s really going to happen.

For those not in the New York area, Williamsburg is a straight shot from Manhattan on the L train. It used to be a hipster area, but lately it’s turned. It’s not as hip or edgy. Still! It’s popular with the kids, so this is a good location for Apple.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.