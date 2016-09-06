Apple has reportedly increased order volumes for the iPhone 7

Harry How/Getty Images CEO of Apple Tim Cook is seen at halftime at the 2016 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional at the Honda Center on March 24, 2016 in Anaheim, California.

Apple has reportedly increased the number of iPhone 7 parts it is ordering from suppliers, according to DigiTimes.

The site reports that Apple has increased its order for iPhone 7 components by 10%. That’s not an order for completed devices, rather, Apple is just ordering more of the parts used to build them.

A decision by Apple to order more iPhone 7 components indicates that the company is confident of its ability to sell the device when it goes on sale this month. Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 7 at an event in Cupertino on Wednesday.

There’s some speculation online that the increase in order could be a response by Apple to Samsung’s global recall fo the Galaxy Note 7.

The Korean smartphone manufacturer, one of Apple’s biggest rivals, was forced to recall 2.5 million devices after it said that 35 smartphones set on fire or exploded due to problems with the battery overheating.

