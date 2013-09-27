Apple Has Raised $US65 Million To Fight AIDS

Nicholas Carlson

You know all those red iPods marked (RED), where some of the proceeds are supposed to go to AIDS research?

Turns out Apple’s raised over $US65 million for AIDS research through the program.

That’s the word from rockstar philanthropist Bono and (RED):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apple sai-us