Apple Has Raised $US65 Million To Fight AIDS

You know all those red iPods marked (RED), where some of the proceeds are supposed to go to AIDS research?

Turns out Apple’s raised over $US65 million for AIDS research through the program.

That’s the word from rockstar philanthropist Bono and (RED):

Bono at #CGI2013 on @RED partners: “Apple is certainly leading the crew” Thank you Apple for raising over $US65 million to fight AIDS.

— (RED) (@RED) September 26, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.