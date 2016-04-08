Apple has posted the 'outtakes' from its Cookie Monster iPhone 6s ad

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Apple’s recent iPhone 6s ad, starring the Cookie Monster barking commands at Siri as he cooks his favourite treat, has been a hit with viewers — topping Campaign’s viral ad chart earlier this month.

In order to keep up the momentum, Apple released the “behind-the-scenes” shoot from the ad late on Thursday.

The video shows the furry blue character getting himself in the zone before the director shouts “action,” getting exciting that Siri “know me” and offering to give her cookies, and generally being very excitable. There’s also a fun gag at the end.

The video has already racked up more than 160,000 views at the time of writing since it was posted on 7 April.

