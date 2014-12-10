Here's Apple's Idea For A 3D iPhone Display

Future iPhones may come equipped with a 3D display, if Apple takes advantage of a patentapprovedtoday.

That display would most likely use the iPhone’s internal gyroscope to orient itself.

The display would be self-orienting so you could use it with one hand. You wouldn’t have to worry about moving the display around with your finger.

Apple outlines how the display would use imaginary cameras to create “walls” and render a 3D environment.

Apple first applied for the patent in 2010, and it was first published in 2012. Apple patents technologies all the time that never make it to production, so there’s no guarantee we’ll actually see this implemented.

But there have been other reports that Apple is considering a 3D display for the iPhone.

In November, a Taiwanese newspaper with a decent track record about Apple rumours reported that Apple was working on a 3D display for next year’s iPhone that wouldn’t require any special glasses. Apple has also patented a 3D “hyper-reality” display.

If Apple decides to go down this road, it would also be interesting to see this display on the iPad.

Apple’s drawings make 3D technology look pretty neat:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.